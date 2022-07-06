With the severe weather Cass County has been experiencing this year, questions have been received on how the severe weather sirens operate and what other sources of information can be obtained during the storm.
In Cass County, the Dispatch Center uses the Weather Warn System. This system is connected to the National Weather Service and automatically activates the appropriate sirens when the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning or when the National Weather Service issues wind warnings with wind speeds at or above 70 MPH. When a warning comes from the weather service, a polygon is drawn and any siren located inside this polygon is automatically set off.
These warnings are activated directly from information received from the National Weather Service and will cycle the sirens automatically every 20 minutes while the tornado warning or extreme wind warning is active. If this automatic system fails, dispatch can set off the sirens manually or in the event of an incident without warning from the weather service.
If the Weather Warn System fails or if manually set-off is required, the polygon siren selection is not an option. As a backup, the Cass County weather sirens are split between the northern and southern parts of the county and there is also a separate area for the eastern side by Outing. The sirens will sound in the area where the severe weather is located.
For example: If severe weather is located within the northern half of the county, the sirens will sound in the northern half of the county. The sirens are not set off for individual cities; they are by area only. The county geographical area is large so you may be subject to hearing a siren even though you may not be in a direct threat. However, it allows you to know that severe weather is in the immediate area and to be cautious.
In the event of serious weather, deputies are able to monitor situations from various spots around the county. Observations and information are then shared with neighboring counties and the National Weather Service. After a severe weather situation, we attempt to respond to the areas to determine damages, injuries, etc and to make a determination if additional resources are needed for fire hazards, clearing roadways, etc.
The sirens within Cass County are owned and maintained by the jurisdictions in which they are located. Cass County currently has 24 weather sirens located throughout the entire county. The Dispatch Center has control of 28 sirens (two in Beltrami and two in Itasca), 13 of the 28 are owned by the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and the other 15 are owned by either a city or township.
A warning means a dangerous weather or event is occurring or imminent with likely significant threats to life or property and that you should take protective action immediately. Sirens are designed as an outdoor warning system to advise people to go inside and get more information. We recommend that you have multiple weather warnings or weather information sources and not just rely on sirens for the information, as you may be out of range of the siren or inside a building and may not hear it. Investing in a weather radio is highly recommended.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office also utilizes a system called NIXLE for its Community Notification System. NIXLE alerts residents in real-time for localized emergency situations and relevant community advisories. These alerts may include hazardous weather warnings, public safety messages and community notifications that are issued as imminent public safety alerts. All alerts are targeted geographically, allowing residents to receive localized, relevant alerts via text or email. You will not be inundated or ‘over-notified’; you will only receive pertinent, time-sensitive information that is related to public safety.
There are three simple ways to sign up for NIXLE
1. Text your Cass County zip code to 888777; or
2. Go to http://www.co.cass.mn.us/ and click the ‘Nixle Alerts’ widget; or
3. Go to www.nixle.com where residents can sign up and create a user profile which allows you to customize your alert settings.
Most residents carry technology in their pocket (cellphone) and having the ability to share important information sent to you during a time of need is one reason why the Cass County Sheriff’s Office uses NIXLE. Being prepared for a disaster means being informed, especially from trusted sources in your community and we would highly encourage you to sign up.
If you have any questions about severe weather sirens or NIXLE, Cass County’s Community Notification System, contact Deputy Chad Emery, Emergency Management coordinator, at (218) 547-7437 or chad.emery@co.cass.mn.us
