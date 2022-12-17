This month marks our 144th monthly Sheriff Corner article and my final column as your sheriff. Monthly, over the past 12 years, we have covered a wide variety of topics and addressed questions that the readers have inquired about. With the support of our local media partners consistently publishing our articles monthly, we have reached numerous readers and have been able to share vital public safety and pertinent information for our readers, citizens and visitors of Cass County.

December 2022 marks the conclusion of third term of my position as sheriff. I am extremely appreciative and thankful for your trust in allowing me to serve as sheriff. It has been an incredible honor and privilege and was never taken for granted. The relationship between the citizens, their elected sheriff and law enforcement officers is vital to public safety and our safe way of life, as we know it. The civil unrest around the country and our state occurs when the trust and respect for law enforcement no longer exists.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments