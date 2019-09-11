Championship (no handicaps)
1st Taylor Schuck 40-35-34-109
(1-over par back-front-back rotation)
2nd Jon Sauer 39-35-36-110
3rd Bill Israelson 41-35-35-111
4th Adam Riddering 38-38-36-112
5th Brandon Nelson 38-39-37-114 6th Joe Sauer 36-40-39-115
7th Beck Erholtz 38-41-38-117
Aaron Schnathorst 39-36-42-117
Seth Schricker 42-37-38-117
10th Derek Hasselberg 41-36-41-118
Alan Johnson 44-34-40-118
Senior Championship
(Age 50 plus)
Low gross
1st Greg Marrson 39-36-75
2nd Jim Strandemo 39-39-78
3rd Brian Schuck 39-40-79
4th Jeff Wiltse 42-38-80
Low net (with handicap)
1st Mark Heglund 44-39-83 (75)
2nd David Munson 44-44-88 (75)
3rd Joel Zejdlik 43-39-82 (76)
Super Senior Championship
(Age 65 plus)
Low gross
1st John Lieser 39-36-75
2nd Dan Elton 39-38-77
3rd RJ Smiley 38-42-80
4th Minton Harris 39-43-82
Low net (with handicap)
1st Joe Vandenheuvel 45-38-83 (70)
2nd Rob Kobilka 41-39-80 (74)
3rd Blair Witt 44-43-87 (74)
Women’s Championship
Low gross
1st Justine Day 49-45-94
2nd Jill Hansen 48-47-95
3rd Bernie Rolle 48-51-99
Low net (with handicap)
1st Sue Hiltner 50-45-95 (80)
2nd Cindy Kunkel 49-49-98 (81)
Junior Division
1st Parker Brock 41-44-85
2nd Dylan Sauer-Sundly 50-45-95
3rd Kianna Johnson 61-55-116
Match Play Flights
(9-hole matches)
1st Flight
1st Paul Nordeen
2nd Mike Smith
3rd Paul Krueger
4th Doug Rechtzigel
2nd Flight
1st Jay Erickson
2nd Lucas Strand
3rd Bill Toft
4th Paul Raetz
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.