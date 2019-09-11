Championship (no handicaps)

1st    Taylor Schuck        40-35-34-109

(1-over par back-front-back rotation)

2nd    Jon Sauer        39-35-36-110

3rd    Bill Israelson        41-35-35-111

4th    Adam Riddering    38-38-36-112

5th    Brandon Nelson    38-39-37-114    6th    Joe Sauer        36-40-39-115

7th    Beck Erholtz        38-41-38-117

    Aaron Schnathorst    39-36-42-117

    Seth Schricker        42-37-38-117

10th    Derek Hasselberg    41-36-41-118

    Alan Johnson        44-34-40-118

    

Senior Championship

(Age 50 plus)

Low gross

1st    Greg Marrson        39-36-75

2nd    Jim Strandemo        39-39-78

3rd    Brian Schuck        39-40-79

4th    Jeff Wiltse        42-38-80

        

Low net (with handicap)

1st    Mark Heglund        44-39-83 (75)

2nd    David Munson        44-44-88 (75)

3rd    Joel Zejdlik        43-39-82 (76)

Super Senior Championship

(Age 65 plus)

Low gross

1st    John Lieser        39-36-75

2nd    Dan Elton        39-38-77

3rd    RJ Smiley        38-42-80

4th    Minton Harris        39-43-82

    

Low net (with handicap)

1st    Joe Vandenheuvel    45-38-83 (70)

2nd    Rob Kobilka        41-39-80 (74)

3rd    Blair Witt        44-43-87 (74)

    

Women’s Championship

Low gross

1st    Justine Day        49-45-94

2nd    Jill Hansen        48-47-95

3rd    Bernie Rolle        48-51-99

Low net (with handicap)

1st    Sue Hiltner        50-45-95 (80)

2nd    Cindy Kunkel        49-49-98 (81)

Junior Division

1st    Parker Brock        41-44-85

2nd    Dylan Sauer-Sundly    50-45-95

3rd    Kianna Johnson        61-55-116

Match Play Flights

(9-hole matches)

1st Flight

1st    Paul Nordeen

2nd    Mike Smith

3rd    Paul Krueger

4th    Doug Rechtzigel

2nd Flight

1st    Jay Erickson

2nd    Lucas Strand

3rd    Bill Toft

4th    Paul Raetz

