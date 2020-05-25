The Lady Wolves basketball team had a magical season that included several history-making accomplishments.
Besides finishing the season with a 27-3 record and capturing the Northwoods Conference title, five starters were selected all conference and one honorable mention, and three senior starters finished their careers by joining the 1,000 point club, including one topping 2,000 points.
The senior trio of Megan Benjamin, Justine Day and Bri Raddatz have led the Wolves the last three seasons that included a 73-15 record over that time.
Benjamin, a 6-1 post player, finished her career with 1,430 points and more than 1,000 rebounds.
Day, a 5-9 forward, also joined the 1,000-point club last season and finished her career with 1,314 points.
Raddatz is WHA’s lone 2,000 point scorer, reaching the milestone Feb. 1 in a 67-64 home win over Mountain Iron-Buhl. She finishes her career with 2,174 points.
On May 14, the three seniors, with some parents and Coach Jim Lien able to attend, got to hang their points banner on the wall of the school gymnasium.
The team’s other seniors are Heidi Johnson, Bailey Nornberg and Brittney Wolter.
The Wolves won the Northwoods Conference with a 12-1 record, including a 70-67 victory over Red Lake, the North Division champion.
As the No. 1 seed in the Section 5A West, the Wolves easily won their first two games before losing 76-58 to Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in the subsection title game. The Jaguars, who also beat WHA in the Section 5A Volleyball championship in a five-set thriller last fall, went on to capture Section 5 with a 67-25 win over Ogilvie to make the State Tournament that ended after one round of playoff games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After the season was over, the Northwoods Conference coaches met to determine post-season accolades. Four Wolves were selected All-Conference First Team, one player made the Second Team and another was named Honorable Mention.
Benjamin, Day, Raddatz and junior Emma Deegan made the First Team, junior Ally Sea was on the Second Team and selected Honorable Mention was Wolter.
Benjamin was also named Conference MVP while Raddatz grabbed the Free Throw Percent Award at 85 percent.
Lien was also named Coach of the Year.
