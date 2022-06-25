Even though it doesn’t fall exactly on July 4, Laporte's Independence Days has become one of this small town’s biggest and most popular events!
Sponsored by Beltrami Electric Cooperative and Paul Bunyan Communications, this year’s Laporte Independence Days will be held July 1-2, in and around Laporte, making it a true Independence Day destination.
The fun begins Friday with an all-day craft and flea market downtown from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dozens of vendors have signed up so there will be something for everyone. But there still may be room. For a 10-by-20 foot space for $10 per day, contact Lion Dianna at (218) 308-4146 or email to laportebenedictlionsclub@gmail.com.
Later that evening, the volleyball tournament at The WoodShed starts at 6 p.m. where teams compete for prize money.
The Laporte-Benedict Lions Club is holding a horseshoe tournament at the Laporte Fireman’s Park on County Road 39 at 6 p.m. The tournament features a blind draw for partners and cash prizes. For more information on the horseshoe tournament, contact Greg at (218) 224-2399.
The Kids’ Bike Safety Clinic is at 7 p.m. Friday at the Laporte Park Shelter with safety tips, free bike helmets and Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office personnel on hand.
A free movie in the park will follow the clinic at 9 p.m., — this year it’s Disney’s “Jungle Cruise (PG-13)”. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and bug spray and sit on the hill next to the Laporte Park Shelter. Concessions will be available by the Laporte PTO.
On Saturday, the festivities start bright and early with a Fly-In to Robco Airport MN 12. Free shuttles into town will be provided. Call Dean Kolodji at (612) 390-6560, or Julie Kolodji, (612) 390-1592.
The 5K walk/run benefiting the Lakeport Emergency Medical Responders starts with registration at 7:30 a.m. and the race at 8, at the Park Shelter. Registration fee is $20; contact Jacque Meyer, (218) 3688-0426.
A pancake breakfast hosted by the Laporte-Benedict Lions Club runs from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Laporte Community Bible Church.
In downtown Laporte, the all-day craft and flea market continues, starting at 8 a.m.
The Soil Water Conservation District will conduct free well water nitrate testing at the Laporte Park Shelter from 8 a.m. to noon. Bring in a half cup sample of well water and have it tested while you wait.
A car show runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the west parking lot at Laporte School. First, second and third place People’s Choice Awards will be presented.
Lakeport Fire and Rescue will host the annual open house, pork feed and silent auction at the Lakeport Fire Hall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A fine pork dinner with all the homemade fixings will be served for a free-will donation. This event has been a crowd pleaser for years and helps raise funds for the fire department’s relief fund.
Work off the good eats at The Popple Bar and Grill’s Corn Hole Tournament! Register your team by 11 a.m. (call Pamela Smith, 612-290-4465); the competition starts at noon and runs until 3 p.m.
As the major sponsor of the event, Beltrami Electric Cooperative will have a “booming” presence by giving boom truck bucket rides on Saturday at staggered times between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Get a bird’s-eye view of Laporte Independence Days, then stop by BEC’s tent for interactive activities and a chance to win a prize.
The Beer Tent in downtown Laporte will be open from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m., sponsored by The WoodShed.
The Knights of Columbus Food Wagon will be serving burgers, brats and bagged chips from 1-8 p.m.
The Door Coffeehouse will hold a Bouncy House from 2-4 p.m.
A Kids’ Carnival with Face Painting also runs from 2-4 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church parking lot.
And if you feel the need for more “bling” in your life, stop by the “hair bling studio” at Halo Hair Salon, also between 2 and 4 p.m.
Throughout the day, the Laporte-Benedict Lions Club will be hosting a variety of events, starting with the pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Laporte Community Bible Church.
Starting at 2 p.m. and running until 4 p.m. is the Lions’ silent auction with amazing donated prizes from local businesses. The Lions also will sponsor the hilarious Cow-a-Bunga cow plop raffle. The event starts at 2:30 and ends when the cow “plops” on the winning square(s) or 5 p.m., whichever comes first. Tickets are $10 each, winner(s) gets 50 percent of money from ticket sales.
Lions Bingo begins at 3 p.m. at the Park Shelter, consisting of a 10-game play package at $5 for some amazing prizes.
Soap Box Derby Races for kids begin with sign up at 5:30 p.m. and a 6 p.m. start on the hill by Laporte Community Bible Church. Cars and helmets will be provided.
No celebration would be complete without a parade. Line up will be at 7 p.m. at the Laporte School; contact Kim Himmelright at (218) 507-1975, to participate.
From 6 to 10 p.m. live entertainment by “Hwy. 71” will be under way at the Park Shelter. The Shelter is also where Lions Raffle Tickets at $2 each will be on sale prior to the evening’s fireworks.
Fireworks at dusk — around 10 p.m. — will light up the sky over downtown Laporte, sponsored by the Garfield Ice Racers.
Laporte Independence Days is also made possible by the city of Laporte, Laporte-Benedict Lions Club, Lakeport Fire and Rescue and Lakeport Emergency Medical Responders.
