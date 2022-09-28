Smoke alarms are critical early warning systems for fire prevention in the home, and most states require them by law. The most important thing about smoke alarms is that, even if the home burns, they are often the reason everyone escapes the home safely.
The placement and maintenance of smoke alarms are key to maximize their value and effectiveness in the home. It’s hard to overstate how important smoke alarms are for protecting life and limb, so try to remember that next time one of your smoke alarms starts chirping at 3 a.m. to signal a low battery!
Where to install smoke alarms:
Install smoke alarms inside every bedroom, outside every sleeping area, and on every floor of the home, including basements.
Keep smoke alarms at least 10 feet away from kitchens in order to prevent false alarms.
Place fire alarms on the ceiling or high up on walls near the ceiling.
Use a home security system with interconnected smoke alarms and other environmental sensors. These days, you can even buy smoke alarms that send alerts to your phone no matter where you are and integrate them into your smart home.
People who are deaf or hard of hearing should install smoke alarms with strobe lights and bed shakers.
How to maintain smoke alarms:
Test your smoke alarms at least once a month.
Change the batteries in your smoke alarms at least once a year, and remember to replace the batteries in your carbon monoxide detectors at the same time. Google Nest offers Nest Protect, a combined smoke and CO detector that works with the Nest Secure system, for example.
Completely replace smoke alarms that are 10 years old or older.
