A snowmobile crash in Guthrie Township north of Laporte early Feb. 18 led authorities to find a stash of pot plants and other drug paraphernalia.
Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes said his office received a call at 2:19 a.m. of a snowmobile crash on 460th Street. Deputies arrived on scene and located 43-year-old Christopher Crew of Laporte laying on the roadway with life threatening injuries to a leg. Lakeport First Responders and staff from Bemidji Ambulance also arrived on scene and began providing Crew with medical care.
As deputies began conducting their investigation, they approached a house that was in the immediate area. Officers smelled the odor of marijuana outside the residence and then observed numerous marijuana plants growing inside. A search warrant was obtained and then executed on the residence where about 80 marijuana plants were seized as well as processed marijuana located in jars.
The residence is owned by 47-year-old Jamie Hunt of Laporte. The investigation showed that Hunt was driving his 2007 Dodge pickup pulling a trailer eastbound on 460th Street. Hunt began to turn into his driveway when he was struck from behind by Crew on his 2022 Ski Doo snowmobile.
Hunt checked on Crew and then called 911 to report the crash. Hunt refused to provide his name to the Hubbard County Dispatcher and then fled the scene. He was located several hours later and taken into custody.
Crew was transported by Bemidji Ambulance to Sanford Hospital in Bemidji. A search warrant was also obtained to get a sample of Crew’s blood. The results of the tests are pending.
