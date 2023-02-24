A snowmobile crash in Guthrie Township north of Laporte early Feb. 18 led authorities to find a stash of pot plants and other drug paraphernalia.

Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes said his office received a call at 2:19 a.m. of a snowmobile crash on 460th Street. Deputies arrived on scene and located 43-year-old Christopher Crew of Laporte laying on the roadway with life threatening injuries to a leg. Lakeport First Responders and staff from Bemidji Ambulance also arrived on scene and began providing Crew with medical care.

