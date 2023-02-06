Separate snowmobile crashes Saturday in Cass County resulted in one death and serious injuries.
Sheriff Bryan Welk reports that at 4:55 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a 911 call reporting a snowmobile crash with serious injury on 72nd St SW in Byron Township near Staples. Deputies and first responders arrived on scene and found family and bystanders preforming CPR on an adult male victim. Medical aid was immediately continued by deputies and EMS personnel, but the man was pronounced deceased on scene.
The investigation indicated that a family was returning to their residence from a snowmobile trip when the track on the victim’s snowmobile became dislodged from the 2007 Yamaha snowmobile, causing the machine to crash and eject the operator. The 65-year-old Staples man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the incident remains under investigation. Assisting at the scene were Motley Fire and Rescue, Staples Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care.
A second crash occurred Saturday in Home Brook Township that resulted in serious injuries.
Sheriff Welk said a 911 call came in at 11:39 a.m. reporting a snowmobile crash with injuries on the “Snoflea” Snowmobile Trail in Homebrook Township in rural Nisswa. Deputies and First Responders arrived near the scene and utilized tracked rescue vehicles to access the area.
Deputies learned that a 49-year-old female from Coon Rapids was operating a 2020 Polaris Indy rental snowmobile with a 15-year-old boy also from Coon Rapids as rear passenger. The snowmobile left the trail on a curve and struck a tree causing the rider and passenger to be ejected from the machine.
The juvenile was transported via helicopter to a St. Cloud hospital with serious injuries, while the female was transported to a Brainerd hospital. Both were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.
Assisting at the scene were Pillager Fire and Rescue, North Memorial Ambulance and AirCare.
