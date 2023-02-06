Separate snowmobile crashes Saturday in Cass County resulted in one death and serious injuries.

Sheriff Bryan Welk reports that at 4:55 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a 911 call reporting a snowmobile crash with serious injury on 72nd St SW in Byron Township near Staples. Deputies and first responders arrived on scene and found family and bystanders preforming CPR on an adult male victim. Medical aid was immediately continued by deputies and EMS personnel, but the man was pronounced deceased on scene.

