As winter snow starts to recede, thoughts of warmer weather have many people excited to get outside and explore the Chippewa National Forest. Even as snow in the area starts to melt, forest officials caution visitors that many forest roads will not accessible due to mud or snow. In addition, traveling on thawing, saturated, and muddy roads can result in resource damage and present safety concerns, especially if visitors are unprepared.
Public safety is not the only concern this time of year. Forest officials are encouraging the public to minimize adverse impacts to natural resources by avoiding travel on roads that are susceptible to rutting due to melting snowpack and the springtime freeze thaw cycles.
Spring load restrictions for all Chippewa National Forest roads will follow restriction dates as designated by the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT). Restrictions began March 29, 2023, in the north and north central frost zones. The Chippewa National Forest will enforce a seasonal restriction of 4-ton per axle weight limit on Forest Service (FS) roads. Individual posting of roads will not occur.
In addition, off-highway vehicle restrictions will be enforced on all Chippewa National Forest Service roads March 15, through May 1, to minimize damage to forest resources.
“We encourage forest users to responsibly enjoy their National Forest roads and trails and follow seasonal closures. This will not only avoid damage to the resources, but also ensure that there are future riding opportunities across the Forest,” said Michael Stansberry, Chippewa National Forest Supervisor.
Forest officials remind users that some roads remain seasonally closed for wildlife or resource concerns. Motor Vehicle Use Maps (MVUMs) display the open and seasonally open road system on the Chippewa National Forest. MVUMs are free and can be picked up at any Chippewa National Forest office or downloaded from the Forest website. Cross-country travel is prohibited under the Chippewa National Forest’s travel management plan.
A few National Forest visitors may be looking for ‘mudding’ or ‘mud-bogging’ opportunities. However, it is illegal to operate a vehicle on or off-road in a manner that damages or unreasonably disturbs land and vegetation. Please report resource damage if you see it.
Springtime forest visitors should prepare for muddy trails and variable conditions. To ensure a safe and enjoyable visit, visitors should:
• Check for trail closures and other updates on the Chippewa National Forest website; and
• Plan and stick to a route; and
• Stay on the trail to prevent erosion and damage to the surrounding plants.
Alternatives to hiking or biking on muddy and potentially unsafe trails in the spring are Migizi Trail, Heartland Trail, and Paul Bunyan State Trail, all of which are paved. In the summer and fall months, after unpredictable Minnesota spring conditions, visitors enjoy over 298 miles of non-motorized trails the Chippewa National Forest offers. One of the most popular trails on the Forest is the North Country Trail, which crosses 61 miles of forested lake country through the Chippewa National Forest.
