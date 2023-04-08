As winter snow starts to recede, thoughts of warmer weather have many people excited to get outside and explore the Chippewa National Forest. Even as snow in the area starts to melt, forest officials caution visitors that many forest roads will not accessible due to mud or snow. In addition, traveling on thawing, saturated, and muddy roads can result in resource damage and present safety concerns, especially if visitors are unprepared.

Public safety is not the only concern this time of year. Forest officials are encouraging the public to minimize adverse impacts to natural resources by avoiding travel on roads that are susceptible to rutting due to melting snowpack and the springtime freeze thaw cycles.

