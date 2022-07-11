After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hackensack will hold its 39th annual Country Fair, a fundraiser for church and community projects.
The fair features a variety of handicrafts, food, plants, lightly-used household items and all-around fun. The event will be held July 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the air conditioned Fellowship Hall.
The morning begins at 9 a.m. with coffee and sweet rolls until sold out. Lunch will be served from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., featuring pulled barbecue pork sandwiches, baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw and pie. Lunch is available to eat in, or take-out.
Plus, fabulous old-fashioned ROOT BEER FLOATS are back, at the old-fashioned price of 50 cents!
The Country Fair is famous for its lavish bake sale, featuring a wide selection of homemade breads, rolls, cakes, cookies, bars and especially pies, sold by the slice or whole.
St. Paul’s members will also be selling jars of their special Sweet and Spicy Garlic Dill Pickles.
Another booth will feature various flavors of frozen butter braids and caramel rolls to take home and bake.
Several booths will sell garden produce, green thumb plants and outdoor decorations for lawn or garden, as well as homemade jellies and jams. Browsers will enjoy checking out arts and crafts, hand-crafted wood projects, toys and a large selection of “nearly new” items.
From September through May, a group of dedicated quilters stays busy making tied quilts. Many quilts are donated to a variety of programs and agencies throughout the year, and the quilters choose several to be sold at the Country Fair.
This year a number of quilters from the area have created a special hand-stitched quilt to be raffled off at $1 per ticket. This year’s queen size quilt pattern is “Cabin in the Woods.” Tickets will be sold up to the time of the drawing, held at 2 p.m. as the Country Fair concludes. The winner need not be present to win.
Over the years, some of the Country Fair’s booths have changed, but one thing that has not is the hard work and dedication of members and friends who work on and contribute to this event.
St. Paul’s Lutheran’s Country Fair is always held the third Wednesday of July and is the church’s largest fundraiser of the year. Proceeds are used for mission projects, church projects and community programs.
St. Paul’s is located on the south edge of Hackensack, east of Highway 371; look for our sign.
