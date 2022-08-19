The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the invasive algae starry stonewort in Bowen Lake, near Backus in Cass County, and in Turtle River Lake, near the city of Turtle River in Beltrami County.
DNR staff conducting an aquatic plant survey found starry stonewort in Bowen Lake. Beltrami County Environmental Services staff found starry stonewort at Turtle River Lake during early detection surveys at area accesses. Follow-up surveys are being conducted to determine the extent of starry stonewort distribution in these lakes.
The Bowen Lake sample was confirmed by New York Botanical Garden scientist Kenneth G. Karol as part of a statewide study to assess the distribution and diversity of native and non-native macroalgae. Funding for this research was provided by the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund as recommended by the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources.
The DNR Invasive Species Program, local governments, lake associations and private contractors often work together on initial responses and any ongoing management actions. Funds are available for an immediate response at Bowen and Turtle River lakes that could include hand pulling, herbicide applications and other methods as appropriate.
Starry stonewort has never been eradicated from any U.S. lake or river, but treatment or careful removal can help reduce the risk of spread and provide alleviate nuisance impacts on water-related recreational activities. Early detection is key to effective management.
Starry stonewort has now been confirmed in 21 water bodies in Minnesota. It was first confirmed in Minnesota in 2015.
In late summer and early fall, starry stonewort’s small white star-shaped bulbils become more visible, making it easier to distinguish from other aquatic plants. Information on how to identify starry stonewort can be found on the DNR’s website (mndnr.gov/Invasives/AquaticPlants/StarryStonewort). If people think they’ve found starry stonewort or any other invasive species new to a lake or river, they should report it to the DNR by contacting their area invasive species specialist (mndnr.gov/Invasives/AIS/Contacts.html).
Starry stonewort is an alga that looks similar to native aquatic plants and can form dense mats, which can interfere with lake use and compete with native plants. It is most likely spread when fragments have not been properly cleaned from trailered boats, personal watercraft, docks, boat lifts, anchors or other water-related equipment.
