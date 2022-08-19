The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the invasive algae starry stonewort in Bowen Lake, near Backus in Cass County, and in Turtle River Lake, near the city of Turtle River in Beltrami County.

DNR staff conducting an aquatic plant survey found starry stonewort in Bowen Lake. Beltrami County Environmental Services staff found starry stonewort at Turtle River Lake during early detection surveys at area accesses. Follow-up surveys are being conducted to determine the extent of starry stonewort distribution in these lakes.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments