The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the invasive algae starry stonewort in Lake Bemidji, adjacent to the city of Bemidji in Beltrami County. Lake Bemidji is close to other lakes where starry stonewort was previously confirmed.

DNR staff found starry stonewort in Lake Bemidji while conducting a more general survey of algae in the lake. Funding for this research was provided by the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund as recommended by the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources.

