An unseasonably warm election day led to late voting all over the state. Polls closed at 8 p.m. and by state law no voters are allowed to get in line to vote after 8 p.m. However, those in line were allowed to vote and voting didn’t end until well after 8 p.m., the result being later election results across the state.
Warm weather led to a larger Republican turn-out resluting in victorious GOP races across MN Senate Dist. 5, MN House District 5A and MN House Dist. 5B on Super-Tuesday.
The State Senate Dist. 5 race ended in a healthy win for encumbant Justin Eichorn with 20,402 votes to DFL candidate Rita Albrecht’s 12,778 votes.
MN House of Representatives Dist. 5A ended with encumbant John Persell losing to Republican candidate Matt Bliss 6,963 to 8,874.
MN House of Representatives Dist. 5B concluded with Spencer Igo defeating Joe Abeyta 12,196 to 7,857.
