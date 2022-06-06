PARK RAPIDS — Come see what it’s like inside a honey bee colony. Join Dr. Katie Lee, University of Minnesota Extension Apiculture Educator, and local beekeeper Brett Kent as they go through colony handling, common diseases and pests, and safety information — for you and the bees.
This free in-person workshop will demonstrate the steps for a proper hive inspection, give you timely information to keep your colony healthy, and more. Beginner and advanced beekeepers would all benefit from attending this field day.
The workshop is June 27 from 3 to 5 p.m. in Park Rapids, 307 Grove Ave N. A sign will direct you to the vacant property just north of the given address. To RSVP, email Tarah Young at tarahy@umn.edu or call (763) 688-1390.
According to Dr. Katie Lee, inspection is key to understanding the condition of the colony. “Taking a look outside and inside a hive can help beekeepers understand more about the health of a colony and inform management. We will go through the colony to demonstrate how to gauge food stores; look for indicators of adult bee, brood, and queen health; and we will take a sample to estimate varroa mite levels.”
The Hubbard County University of Minnesota Extension program will be hosting this workshop. If you have access to beekeeping protective equipment, please bring it to the workshop. Veils will be available to use during the program. Wear light colors, long pants, and closed-toe shoes.
Pre-registration is required, and the workshop will be limited to 20 participants at each location. 18 or older unless accompanied by an adult. Pre-register soon to hold your spot!
If you have questions about these workshops, contact Tarah Young at tarahy@umn.edu or (763) 688-1390.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.