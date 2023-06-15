The Northwoods Arts Council (NAC) is once again thrilled to sponsor world-renowned percussionist Josh Duffee and his Big Band for two concerts July 8 and 9 in the Hackensack Community Building.

Duffee will present “Hittin’ the Keys! The Music of Duke Ellington and Count Basie,” featuring keyboard artist Corey Kendrick.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments