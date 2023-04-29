Itasca County Criminal Court advocate and SEY coordinator

According to a study published by the Pew Research Center in 2018, 95 percent of teenagers have access to a smartphone. There are smartphone apps that allow teenagers to go online, watch videos, and text. What do most teens say that they “really” use their cellphones for though? Texting. 57 percent of teens indicated that they made new friends online and have never met their new friends. The average teen sends 67 text messages a day.

