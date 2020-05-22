Allen Angus Kennedy graduated from Walker High School in 1946.
From 1947-50 he served in the U.S Army, including a tour in South Korea during the Korean War.
Allen attended basic training at Madigan Army Center on the Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington. His military job was as a clerk. At the time of his honorable discharge, Allen had attained a rank of corporal.
Allen’s awards and decorations include the Army Occupation Medal for his time spent in South Korea.
After his service, Allen spent many years as trucker.
Back in 2018, Allen took an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. to see the Korean War Memorial for the first time. There were about 75 other veterans on the Minnesota/North Dakota Honor Flight who served during the Korean War.
Seeing the memorial for the first time brought back a lot of memories for Allen, who encouraged others veterans to make the trip to D.C. to see all the memorials.
Allen, the son of Lloyd Vernon Kennedy and Alice Marie (Evenson) Kennedy, has been married to LaVerne Kennedy for 66 years. They have six children, 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one on the way.
The next time you see Allen, please thank him for his service.
The Pilot-Independent staff compiled the information for this article that will highlight a different area veteran each week.
