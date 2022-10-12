The Walker-Hackensack Warriors are one of only five schools that have been unscored upon for the entire season, and the 1968 team still holds the state record for fewest yards allowed in a season with only 429 yards.
Walker 46, Cass Lake 0
The Warriors opened the season by dismantling Cass Lake 46-0, outgaining the home team 243-93 yards.
Dean Paulson scored three touchdowns, two on the ground and one on a pass reception from quarterback Rick Arola. Bump Sawyer ran for two scores, and the special teams scored twice on a botched punt snap and a blocked punt returned 52 yards by Paul Pruitt.
Pruitt led the way with 110 yards rushing on six carries, including a 67-yard scamper.
Walker 19, Pine River 0
In the second game against Pine River, Walker did not gain a first down in the opening half but still led thanks to a brilliant 55-yard punt return for a score midway through he first quarter by Sawyer.
Pine River drove into Walker’s red zone late in the second quarter, but Paulson stepped up and intercepted a pass.
The Warriors added two more touchdowns in the second half, both by Pruitt, for a 19-0 win. Walker finished the night with a 175-103 yardage edge.
Walker 34, Kelliher 0
The Warriors third game was their home-opener, pitting them against Kelliher, who they dominated 34-0.
Peter Opheim ran for two scores, Sawyer also scored twice, with Pruitt also scoring. Four of the touchdowns came courtesy of the defense. Both Arola and Pruitt finished with two interceptions.
The Warriors amassed 307 total yards of offense, while the defense held the Dragons to 70.
Both Sawyer and Pruitt rushed for more than 90 yards, while Arola finished with 66. Opheim, who played for an injured Paulson, added 54 yards.
Walker 7, Blackduck 0
Up next for the 3-0 Warriors on the team’s homecoming was undefeated Blackduck, who came into the game riding a 16-game winning streak.
The previous year Walker suffered their only loss of the season at the hands of Blackduck, who went onto win the conference.
Walker dominated statistically, outgaining the Drakes 225-62 yards, but only scored once for a 7-0 win.
The Warriors’ lone touchdown came after the defense forced a fumble at the Drakes’ 24. Three plays later Sawyer plowed up the middle and scored from 14 yards out. Sawyer finished the game with 114 yards on 19 carries.
Walker 40, Northome 0
Four nights later the Warriors thumped Northome 40-0, holding the visitors to minus-one yard, while the offense rolled up 347 yards.
Arola ran for two touchdowns, with Sawyer and Pruitt scoring the other two for a 27-0 halftime lead.
Walker’s reserves played the entire second half, scoring twice on runs by Mike Gardner and an interception by Mike Smith that was returned for a touchdown.
The defense was awesome, intercepting two passes, and the special teams blocked two punts.
Walker 73, Red Lake 0
The Warriors closed their home season 10 days later battering Red Lake 73-0 as the offense had more than 400 yards of offense.
Walker’s defense intercepted four passes, recovered three fumbles and didn’t allow Red Lake inside their 40-yard line.
Paulson finished with 194 all-purpose yards and scored three touchdowns, with Sawyer and Arola both scoring twice.
Walker 66, Clearbrook 0
Up next for the 6-0 Warriors was an undermanned Clearbrook team, who didn’t put up much of a fight as Walker-Hackensack romped for a 66-0 win.
The Warriors had their best offensive output of the season, finishing with 432 total yards, while the defense held Clearbrook to only three yards.
Walker 18, Littlefork 0
In their final game of the season, played on a Wednesday night, the Warriors had to travel all the way to Littlefork, playing on a field with 6-inches of mud.
Walker shut out the host team 18-0, making them the conference champs and the only team in the state to be undefeated and unscored upon. It was the Warriors’ 12th straight win, including their final four from the previous season.
This game was much like the contest with Blackduck; very much in doubt until the fourth quarter.
Walker led 6-0 going into the fourth on a Paulson second-quarter score. Sawyer, who recorded 78 points on the season, scored the final two on runs of two and 10 yards.
The Warriors outgained the Vikings 232-32.
Larry Oliver and Jan Nelson compiled this information as sports’ writers for The Walker Pilot during the 1968 football season.
