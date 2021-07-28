As brilliant as the nearly full moon that shone over Moondance Jam 30 for four days, so were the performances as the Classic Rock Fest came to a close for the final time last weekend.
Thousands of Jammers came out for Moondance’s Grand Finale. The Final Dance. And they were greeted by nearly perfect mid-summer weather all four days.
“I was overwhelmed all weekend long with compliments from people,” said Kathy Bieloh, the owner of Moondance. She, along with her late husband, Bill Bieloh, built Moondance from a small regional outdoor concert that attracted maybe a thousand people the first year to a venue that brought in more than 20,000 people one night. “It was a real emotional weekend for me, which I knew it would be, but I didn’t think it would affect so many other people they way it did. There were a lot of people coming up to me, very emotional that this is the final Jam.”
She mentioned that while some of the bands knew that, a lot didn’t and were also sad to see it end.
Bieloh was also quick to recognize her staff on their hard work, and praising them for how courteous they are.
“Our workers have made Moondance a top-notch event. I’ve heard that from so many people over the years. Managers and artists have always complimented the workers on how great they are to work with,” she said.
As of Monday morning Bieloh still didn’t have gate receipts, but she was very happy with the numbers. “We had such a large crowd Saturday. One of the best I’ve seen.”
Mark Kirchhoff, a member of the Mountain Ash band that has performed each night of the Pre-Jam Party for many years and is also the Production director for the back stage area, was also pleased with how the event played out.
“We couldn’t be happier with how everything has gone. Everyone has been in a great mood and [the workers] want to do the best they can because this is the last Jam. It is bittersweet that this is going to end, but we’re going out on top. Perfect weather always makes everything better,” he noted.
Kirchhoff, who has worked at the Jam for 25 of the 30 years, said the anticipation that this was going to be a special Jam started Wednesday night and just kept building from there.
“You could tell everyone was looking forward to having a Moondance event again,” Kirchhoff said. “The final day comes back to fantastic weather. Everyone is just so excited. We’re providing the best festival that we can, and we’re finishing strong. It’s a point of pride for Kathy and all her employees. That’s what we want to do.”
The great start continued over the next three days on the production side, which includes lightning, staging, sound and video for the Main Stage area. Kirchhoff said he takes great pride that all the bands went on at the times they were scheduled.
What he said he will miss, are relationships he’s built over the years with all the people he’s worked with — the Moondance family.
“That’s the hard part right now. Everyone is trying to process that. We’re not going to be able to catch up from the last Jam,” Kirchhoff added.
Bieloh stated that while this is the final Jam, Moondance is not going away. She will continue to host concerts, they just won’t be as big and it will be probably only one band.
“I’m excited about having smaller concerts two or three times over the summer. I’m also planning on doing some events midweek,” she noted.
The music
Performances by Mountain Ash, The Fabulous Armadillos and Almost Cooper got the Jam off to great start at the Pre-Jam Party Wednesday a night.
A crowd of Jammers estimated at several thousand filled the fairgrounds on a warm and sunny night. Almost Cooper may have been the headline act, but it was The Fabulous Armadillos that stole the show. The Minnesota-based band performs many genres of music from Country to Motown to Heavy Metal to Soft Rock.
Mountain Ash, a mainstay at the Jam for many years that features some of the key backstage production members, was the night’s first group.
The first night of the Jam got started with FireHouse performing, followed by The Guess Who, Night Ranger and Halestorm. Halestorm, led by Lzzy Hale, has been touring since 1998, while Night Ranger goes back many years before that and includes more than 17 million albums sold and over 10 No. 1 MTV Music videos.
This was the first time The Guess Who played at Moondance, and they didn’t disappoint. Led by founder and original drummer and songwriter Garry Peterson, Guess Who performed all their Top 40 hits, including “Clap For The Wolfman” - an ode to DJ Wolfman Jack, “These Eyes,” “American Woman” and “No Sugar Tonight.”
Peterson, the only original member still with the group, told the crowd he has been playing the drums for 72 years, back when their songs were released on 45’s, and yes, he said while laughing, “I’m tired.”
Despite a serious threat of thunderstorms Friday night, Leech Lake worked its magic once again and split the storm system in half, and not a drop of rain fell during any of the performances.
Crow got the afternoon started and was followed by Lit, Foghat and Todd Rundgren, who along with Lit were performing for the first time.
The rock punk band Lit may have been the day’s sleeper hit, but all four bands brought out large crowds that for the third straight night featured ideal weather for an outdoor concert.
But arguably the best performances of the festival was saved for the final night. ThundHerStruck packed the fairgrounds and once again didn’t disappoint. Grand Funk Railroad and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Don Felder followed with Cheap Trick closing the night.
The fairgrounds were packed during Felder’s performance that included many of the Eagles’ greatest hits when he was with the band for 27 years. He brought his double necked guitar on stage when he sang “Hotel California.”
Since their beginning in 1973, Cheap Trick has been one of rock’s most entertaining bands, and they brought that same enthusiasm to the stage to wrap up the Moondance Jam 30.
