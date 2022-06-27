Summer patterns are kicking into full swing with walleyes out on Leech Lake, as the bite continues to be very strong throughout the lake. We are seeing the presentation changing from a jig and minnow to the leech and crawler bite.
Main lake rock reefs are producing many keeper walleyes along with some great slot fish too. Both Sucker Bay and Portage Bay have also had a great bite pulling slow death rigs tipped with a crawler or a spinner with a crawler.
Work the weed edges in 12 to 16 feet of water. Using a Lindy Rig and a leech is another great presentation right now. With Leech Lake becoming clearer and clearer some other tactics like a slip bobber and a leech or crawler are working very well too. It’s a great way to stay away from the fish since they are very spooky with the clear water.
Walker Bay has also started to heat up. Work shoreline breaks with a Lindy rig and a leech or a bigger minnow like a redtail or a creek chub. Target 15 to 25 feet of water. These fish are definitely becoming more aggressive with the water temps finally warming up in the bay.
The warm week we just had has also triggered some of those elusive muskies. Most fish are being caught in the weeds in Portage or Sucker Bay. Anywhere you can find fresh green cabbage is a great place to start. The fresh weed growth is holding plenty of baitfish for the muskies. With the water temps increasing we are also starting to see some of those fish show up on the main lake rock reefs as well.
Bass action has been superb as well. Steamboat Bay and Boy Bay have been the hot spots fishing the early rice and weed growth.
Make sure you stop in at Reed’s or Trappers Landing for your most up to date fishing report or tackle needs. The experts can mark a map and get you going in the right direction.
The Leech Lake Fishing Report is brought to you by:
Reeds Family Outdoor Outfitters and Trapper's Landing Lodge on Leech Lake.
