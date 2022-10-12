The perfect team!
That’s what the 1968 Walker-Hackensack football squad was called after they wrapped up their season 40 years ago undefeated. A perfect 8-0.
But what attracted football pundits and drew the attention of media throughout the state to this team from north central Minnesota, was their ability to shut out all eight opponents: 303 points for the Warriors, and zero for their opponents.
The Warriors easily won the North Star Conference, a goal that eluded them the previous two seasons. But 40 years ago, there were no playoffs; no state championships; no Prep Bowl. When the regular season ended, the season was over.
During that magical run in 1968, the Warriors’ defense held opponents to just 429 total yards or only 53.5 yards per game. The offense was also dominant, racking up 303 points and amassing an average of nearly 300 yards per game.
Coach Al Maas, who took over the team at the beginning of the 1965 season after being an assistant under Ed Byrne before he retired, said what set this team apart was the players’ discipline and their sacrifice.
“Back in those days, you lived for sports. These kids loved it,” Maas said during a recent interview. “We felt we could compete with anyone. We were big, and the guys were so dedicated.”
Another aspect of the team’s successful run was the players’ commitment, even in the off-season, as players stayed in shape.
“We didn’t have kids missing any practice unless they were on their deathbed,” Maas said. “The guys were very easy to coach. We didn’t have to deal with too many discipline problems. Nothing got in the way of football for these guys.”
The Warriors, captained by quarterback Rick Arola and running back Spencer “Bump” Sawyer, featured six seniors, including Paul Pence, Paul Pruitt, Bob Renner and Larry Westphal, and a core group of juniors, sophomores and younger players committed to this team.
Maas said this was easily his best team; from the players and parents, to the community. “We had the backing of everyone. And everyone saw it coming the year before, when we lost only one game and were conference runners-up.
The year 1968 was also a time when there was a lot of political unrest, with an unpopular war raging in Southeast Asia. But for 30 young men, it was something they’d been working toward since holding two- and sometimes three-a-day practices under an unmerciful August sun. A time they’d waited for since finishing the previous season with a 7-1 record.
Walker opened the season by easily winning their first three games against Cass Lake, Pine River and Kelliher. Their fourth game featured Blackduck, a team riding a 16-game winning streak, while Walker had won eight consecutive games. It also was the Warriors’ Homecoming.
Sawyer, who was crippled with a serious leg injury, scored the game’s only points in the second quarter. He broke three tackles as he scored from 14 yards out and finished the game with 114 rushing yards on 19 carries. Arola ran in the conversion for a 7-0 lead.
That was all the Warriors needed as the defense dominated the second half, holding the visitors to a total of 62 yards.
Over the next three weeks, Walker easily beat Northome, Red Lake and Clearbrook, out-scoring their opponents 179-0 while piling up nearly 400 yards each game.
Special honors were heaped upon the team after the seventh week, as Sawyer and Maas were honored by WCCO Radio. Sawyer was named to the Prep Parade All-State Football Team of the Week, and Maas was named Coach of the Week.
After the season was over, Sawyer was nominated by the conference coaches to the Minneapolis Tribune’s 11-man All-State Team.
The Warriors’ final game was against Littlefork on the Vikings’ home field. Maas said there was some added pressure to having the game played at Bemidji State University to accommodate the state-wide interest and a mass of spectators expected to attend the game.
But Maas said that wasn’t fair to the Vikings; so it was decided that Walker would travel the nearly three-hour bus ride up north.
“Our kids were scared that last game,” Maas remembered, adding he didn’t pay much attention to being unscored upon until that final game.
Maas said all season long, the defense had prided itself on keeping its opponents out of the end zone. But anything can happen in football —say someone gets behind the defense, or some fluke play results in a score.
Making the game even more intriguing was Littlefork’s field was covered with six inches of mud. It had been raining for several days, and the temperature was only about 18 degrees at game time.
“We lost shoes and uniforms, it was so bad,” Maas said.
The passing game was non-existent because everyone was covered in mud. Arola didn’t know who his own players were, so he would simply tuck the ball under his arm and run with it.
It was impossible to run outside, so Walker would need to rely on the line to open some holes.
Dean Paulson scored the Wolves’ first touchdown on an eight-yard run in the second quarter. It would remain that way until the fourth quarter when Sawyer put the game away with two scores on runs of two and 10 yards.
Walker out-gained the Vikings 232 to 32 yards and ended the season as the only undefeated and unscored upon team in the state.
Sawyer led the Warriors with 443 yards rushing and scored 13 touchdowns for 78 points. Pruitt finished with 60 points, Arola 32, Peter Opheim finished with 25 points, and Mike Smith had 19.
Six Warriors were also named to the all-conference team, including Neil Bakker, Curt Fisher, Sawyer, Pruitt, Paulson and Arola.
Editor’s note: This story first appeared in the Oct. 22, 2008, issue of The Pilot-Independent during the 40th anniversary year of “The Perfect Season.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.