There’s a surprising and highly influential link between invasive earthworms, white-tailed deer and tree harvesting in northern forests, according to new research from the University of Minnesota.

The findings, recently published open access in the journal Ecology, show invasive earthworm populations increase with deer presence and decrease with tree harvesting. Increased earthworm invasion is cause for concern because the species is known to harm soil and regenerating trees.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments