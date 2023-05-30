A two-vehicle crash May 30 around 9 a.m. on Hwy. 371 north of Hackensack has resulted in non-life-threatening  injuries to three people.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Paul Sundholm, 80, of Fairmont,  was driving a 2022 GMC Sierra north on Hwy. 371, pulling a  boat/trailer.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments