Three men were killed and a fourth was injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night on Highway 371 north of Backus.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, a GMC Yukon SUV was traveling north, driven by JeffreyWertish, 55, of Ellendale, with Robert Nelson, 59, of Carver as front seat passenger and Jared Wertish, 25, of Ellendale, as rear seat passenger.
A Chevy Uplander minivan, driven by Lenny Steffen, 34, of Backus, was headed east on 16th Street NW and failed to stop at the Hwy. 371 intersection. Steffen’s vehicle hit the GMC Yukon broadside, killing Nelson and Jeffrey Wertish. Jared Wertish was transported to Essentia-St. Joseph’s Hospital in Brainerd with non life-threatening injuries.
Steffen was also killed in the crash. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch on the east side of the highway.
According to the Bemidji Pioneer, a police scanner indicated that inclement weather for air travel meant an air ambulance helicopter was unable to respond to the scene.
The State Patrol reported that Jeffrey Wertish and Steffen were not wearing seat belts, but Nelson wore his. Seat belt use by Jared Wertish was unknown.
Alcohol was not indicated for either Jeffrey or Jared Wertish and was unknown for Robert Nelson or Lenny James.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, North Ambulance and Backus Fire and Rescue responded to the crash.
