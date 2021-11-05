A free turkey giveaway will be held Nov. 22 and 23 at Bill Hansen Realty offices in Walker and Longville, thanks to the Thrivent Action Team and Jordan and Chelsea Fevold of The Fevold Realty Group.
While supplies last, free turkeys will be given away Nov. 22 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Bill Hansen Realty office in Walker (403 Minnesota Ave.)
Free turkeys will be given away Nov. 23 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Bill Hansen office in Longville (5016 Hwy. 84 NE).
Reserve your turkey before supplies run out! Call Jordan Fevold at (218) 242-4084 and arrange for curbside pickup.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.