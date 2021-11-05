A free turkey giveaway will be held Nov. 22 and 23 at Bill Hansen Realty offices in Walker and Longville, thanks to the Thrivent Action Team and Jordan and Chelsea  Fevold of The Fevold Realty Group.

While supplies last, free turkeys will be given away Nov. 22 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Bill Hansen Realty office in Walker (403 Minnesota Ave.)

Free turkeys will be given away Nov. 23 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Bill Hansen office in Longville (5016 Hwy. 84 NE).

Reserve your turkey before supplies run out! Call Jordan Fevold at (218) 242-4084 and arrange for curbside pickup.

