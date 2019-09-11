The 80th annual Tianna Shortstop Tournament was played Aug. 25 in Walker under cloudy, blustery and challenging conditions.
Nearly 100 players competed in this popular and successful shortstop, orchestrated by Kathy and Ray Sauer.
Winning the Men’s Championship Flight was Fergus Falls native Taylor Schuck, who shot rounds of 40-35-34 (one-over par 109) to edge three-time champion Jon Sauer by one shot. Playing the back-front-back rotation, Schuck staged a sparkling surge on the final five holes with a birdie, par, birdie, birdie, birdie finish to eke out the narrow victory.
Four-time champion Bill Israelson finished third at 111 (3-over par). Defending champion Adam Riddering shot a 112 to finish in solo fourth.
Becker’s Greg Mattson fired a 75 to edge former Mahnomen native Jim Strandemo’s 78 to capture his first Senior Title. In the Senior Net Division, Mark Hegland’s net score of 75 was good enough for his third straight title.
In the Super Senior Division, St. Cloud’s John Lieser won his first title with a splendid 75 to prevail over former champion Moorhead’s Dan Elton, by two shots. The Super Senior Net Title went to Tianna’s Joe Vandenheuvel with a score of 70.
In the Women’s Championship Flight, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School golfer and two-time state tournament entrant Justine Day (94) earned her first title with a one-stroke victory over Jill Hansen and Susan Hiltner (95). Hiltner prevailed to snare the Championship Net Title with a score of 80.
In the inaugural Junior Boys’ Championship, Parker Brock fired an 85 to best Dylan Sauer-Sundly by 10 shots.
Longtime Tianna Course Superintendent Bill Cox had the course in superb shape, and his dicey pin placements on the greasy greens had many golfers putting defensively. Manager Carrie Johnson and her staff provided excellent service for the competitors.
Tournament organizer Ray Sauer wants to thank all the volunteers who helped with registration and scoring throughout the day. Next year’s tournament will be played Aug. 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.