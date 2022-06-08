Finish    Team members    Total weight    Payout

1.    Chuck Hasse/Randy Topper    48.29 lbs.    $15,400

2.    Joe Bricko/Dylan Maki    48.17 lbs.    $8,000

3.    Sean Colter/Dave Hernesman    46.24 lbs.    $5,100

4.    Nate Laininger/Tyler Wolden    44.53 lbs.    $3,700

5.    Brian Brosdahl/Todd Dankert    44.19 lbs.    $2,400

6.    Matt Tienter/Scott Tienter    42.69 lbs.    $2,100

7.    Corey Minke/Kyle Minke    41.86 lbs.    $1,900

8.    Brock Anderson/Colt Anderson    41.84 lbs.    $1,400

9.    Remington Moren/Jerry Wizner    41.42 lbs.    $1,000

10.    Chris Whitney/Callen Whitney    39.35 lbs.    $900

11.    Steve Rollins/Kimberly Rollins    39.21 lbs.    $780

12.    Girard Reinking/Keith Lindenfelser    38.77 lbs.    $465

13.    Steve Olson/Jeff Anderson    38.59 lbs.    $465

14.    Russ Schoeck/Josh Schoeck    37.99 lbs.    $465

15.    Toby Kvalevog/Zac Christensen    36.30 lbs.    $465

16.    Nick Lavrenz/Dan Lavrenz    36.18 lbs.    $465

17.    Jay Epping/Norb Epping    35.55 lbs.    $465

18.    Justin McKee/Mike McKee    35.23 lbs.    $465

19.    Mark Christianson/Harv Lueck    35.18 lbs.    $465

20.    Adam Kopacek/Don Kehne    34.95 lbs.    $465

