Tournament payout results for top 20 teams

Jun 8, 2022

Finish Team members Total weight Payout
1. Chuck Hasse/Randy Topper 48.29 lbs. $15,400
2. Joe Bricko/Dylan Maki 48.17 lbs. $8,000
3. Sean Colter/Dave Hernesman 46.24 lbs. $5,100
4. Nate Laininger/Tyler Wolden 44.53 lbs. $3,700
5. Brian Brosdahl/Todd Dankert 44.19 lbs. $2,400
6. Matt Tienter/Scott Tienter 42.69 lbs. $2,100
7. Corey Minke/Kyle Minke 41.86 lbs. $1,900
8. Brock Anderson/Colt Anderson 41.84 lbs. $1,400
9. Remington Moren/Jerry Wizner 41.42 lbs. $1,000
10. Chris Whitney/Callen Whitney 39.35 lbs. $900
11. Steve Rollins/Kimberly Rollins 39.21 lbs. $780
12. Girard Reinking/Keith Lindenfelser 38.77 lbs. $465
13. Steve Olson/Jeff Anderson 38.59 lbs. $465
14. Russ Schoeck/Josh Schoeck 37.99 lbs. $465
15. Toby Kvalevog/Zac Christensen 36.30 lbs. $465
16. Nick Lavrenz/Dan Lavrenz 36.18 lbs. $465
17. Jay Epping/Norb Epping 35.55 lbs. $465
18. Justin McKee/Mike McKee 35.23 lbs. $465
19. Mark Christianson/Harv Lueck 35.18 lbs. $465
20. Adam Kopacek/Don Kehne 34.95 lbs. $465

Leech Lake Walleye Tournament
