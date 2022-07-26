Every year, the Hackensack Community Building houses amazing treasures created by talented artists participating in the Northwoods Art and Book Festival. This year is no exception.

Immediately upon entering, you will be met by 17 participants, as Twin Cities wood carver Jim Ayers, whose delicate fan-carved birds are a wonder.  Meet Delora Fiers and be astounded by her beautiful, decorative bowls made from paper pulp sources or renewable plant fibers.  Pat Lintner travels up from Brainerd to show her unique paintings and 3 dimensional pieces.  Jamie Lee returns with her one of a kind pebble art and Jo Guttormson will be there with her beautiful, handcrafted baskets.

