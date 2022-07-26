Every year, the Hackensack Community Building houses amazing treasures created by talented artists participating in the Northwoods Art and Book Festival. This year is no exception.
Immediately upon entering, you will be met by 17 participants, as Twin Cities wood carver Jim Ayers, whose delicate fan-carved birds are a wonder. Meet Delora Fiers and be astounded by her beautiful, decorative bowls made from paper pulp sources or renewable plant fibers. Pat Lintner travels up from Brainerd to show her unique paintings and 3 dimensional pieces. Jamie Lee returns with her one of a kind pebble art and Jo Guttormson will be there with her beautiful, handcrafted baskets.
The community building will also feature other treasures include oil paintings, water colors, handmade whimsical dolls, woolen hats and woodturning art.
In addition to returning fan favorites, we have invited over 23 new, unique and impressive artists joining the body of 60 talented artisans which include print makers, water colorists, stained glass, photographers, weavers, potters, metal work, jewelry, woodworkers and fabric art. The artists will be on hand to explain how they create their one of a kind works and will be pleased to sell you a piece of their creativity.
Northwoods Arts Council is proud to be able to bring one of the longest-running annual art and literature festival to Hackensack for the community to share. This one-day celebration of artists, authors, kid’s activities, along with live music, beer and amazing food is not to be missed. There will be something for everyone.
Mark your calendar to be there Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a joyful time in the northwoods.
