Trinity Lutheran-Cass Lake Holy Week schedule

Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), Highway 2, Cass Lake, will hold the following Holy Week services.
• Palm Sunday, April 2, 10:30 a.m. worship service with Communion
• Maundy Thursday, April 6, worship service, 5:30 p.m.
• Good Friday, April 7, worship service, 5:30 p.m.
• Easter Sunday, April 9, 10:30 a.m. worship service with Communnion. Continental breakfast from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

All are welcome! Trinity Lutheran Church of Cass Lake is on Facebook and at tlccasslake.com
