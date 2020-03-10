Two people are dead and two Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies are on paid administrative leave after a shooting Sunday afternoon at a Backus residence.
At 1:38 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a call about an intruder at the residence, including a report that a shot had been fired.
When the deputies arrived at the scene, they were met on a residential street by an armed adult man. The man approached deputies with a firearm and was fatally shot by one of the deputies. A second adult man was located deceased inside the residence. Autopsies are scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The Star Tribune has identified the dead home owner as Maynard Anderson, 72, and the alleged suspect as Keith Haux, 57.
According to Sheriff Tom Burch, there is no threat to public safety at this time. The names of officers will be released after initial interviews are completed.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Pine River Police Department, Pequot Lakes Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol. The investigation is ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.