Two Hackensack people were seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Birch Lake Township.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that at about 4:37 p.m. the sheriff’s office received reports of a motor vehicle crash with injuries on County Road 5. Deputies and first responders arrived on scene and found that a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe had left the roadway, striking trees.

The driver, 61-year-old Joseph Manley, and a passenger, 61-year-old Wendy Manley, were pinned in the vehicle. The victims were extracted and emergency medical treatment was initiated. The victims were transported to a nearby landing zone and transported via helicopter to a St. Cloud hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation continues.

Assisting at the scene were Hackensack Fire and Rescue, North Memorial Ambulance and AirCare.

