Six people were injured in two separate crashes over the July 4 weekend, both near the Ah-Gwah-Ching Road south of Walker.
On July 1 at 7:19 a.m., a 2012 Chevy Cruz driven by Adina Headbird, 22, of Bena, was headed south on Highway 371 when it crossed the center line at Hillsdale Loop NW and hit head-on with a 2014 KW Tractor driven by Scott Talbott, 47, of Bemidji.
Both drivers were using seatbelts. Headbird was transported to Essentia Health in Fargo with non-life-threatening injuries. Alcohol was involved in the crash. Talbott was uninjured, and alcohol was not involved.
Responding to the crash were the Minnesota State Highway Patrol, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Walker Fire Department and North Ambulance.
A day later, on July 2 at 9:14 a.m., a Volkswagen Passat was headed north on Highway 371 and stopped near the intersection with Ah Gwah Ching Road to make a left hand turn. A Dodge Caravan stopped behind the Passat, also intending to make a left hand turn.
A Ford F150 traveling north behind the two vehicles failed to stop in time, causing a three-car chain reaction collision.
Five passengers in the Dodge Caravan were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries: John Messerly, 39, of Maple Grove (Sanford-Fargo), and Anna Messerly, 28, Cal Messerly, 1, Elle Messerly, 5, and Hugh Messerly, 3, all of Maple Grove (Sanford-Bemidji).
The driver of the Passat, James Thorne, 35, of Cologne, and the driver of the 2012 Ford F150, Cole Swanson, 30, of Walker, were uninjured.
All individuals were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not involved.
Responding to the crash were the Minnesota State Highway Patrol, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Walker Fire Department and North Ambulance.
