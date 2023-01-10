A 19-year-old Buffalo man was able to escape without injury after the pick-up truck he was driving went through the ice Friday morning on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay Resort.
Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk said his office received a report at 10:11 a.m. that the 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup with snowplow was operating on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice.
Ice conditions in the area varied. The road was re-routed, and anglers in the area were notified.
Sheriff Bryan Welk encourages the public to follow these safety tips when travelling on the ice:
• No ice should ever be considered safe.
• Check existing ice conditions as you travel.
• Check with local bait shops, resorts, gas stations, and/or other fisherman for conditions.
• Consider other means of transportation besides a motor vehicle. (ATV, snowmobile or foot travel are good choices)
• Do not travel on the lake after dark.
• Always notify someone of the area you are traveling in and your expected return time.
• Carry a cell phone.
• Be familiar with the lake - carry a map.
• If you need emergency assistance, call 911.
• Consider a GPS unit to help you on and off the lake.
• Avoid the use of alcohol.
• Pay attention to warning signs that are posted. Remember warning signs cannot be posted everywhere.
• When available, access the lake through a resort or public access and travel only on plowed roads.
Sheriff Welk advises everyone to use good common sense and to check conditions when planning to travel on the ice to ensure a safe and successful adventure.
