The cab of a pick-up truck is visible after it went through the ice on a plowed road near Horseshoe Bay Resort on Leech Lake.

A 19-year-old Buffalo man was able to escape without injury after the pick-up truck he was driving went through the ice Friday morning on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay Resort.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk said his office received a report at 10:11 a.m. that the 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup with snowplow was operating on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice.

