Local voters will head to polling places Nov. 8, although some may have already cast their ballots early.
Many county, city and school board races have captured the interest of voters.
Cass County
Two county commissioners are up for election. In District 1, Neal Gaalswyk is running unopposed. In District 4, incumbent Scott Bruns will face challenger Steve Erickson.
With Sheriff Tom Burch retiring at the end of the year, Chief Deputy Bryan Welk and Lieutenant Chris Thompson are running to take his place.
County Recorder Kathryn Norby and County Attorney Benjamin Lindstrom are running unopposed for re-election, as is District 1 Soil and Water Supervisor Tom Kuschel.
In District 5, however, there is a three-way race pitting incumbent Bob Wright against Jennifer O’Neill and John Osowski.
Hubbard County
The District 3 County Commissioner race is the only competitive one in Hubbard County, where incumbent Tom Krueger faces challenger Teresa C. Walsh.
Running unopposed are Commissioners David DeLaHunt, District 1; Charlene Christenson, District 2; and Ted VanKempen, District 5.
Other elected officials running unopposed are County Sheriff Cory Aukes; County Attorney Jonathan Frieden; and Soil and Water Supervisors Heidi Anderson-Thomas (special election) District 3; Donald Sells, District 4; and Lynn G. Goodrich, District 5.
Council, mayoral races
In Walker, incumbent mayor Annie McMurrin faces challenger Jerecho Worth. Incumbent councilors Mary Beth Hansen and Jim Senenfelder are running unopposed.
In Hackensack, councilors Bruce Reeve and Jim Schneider will run for re-election unopposed. John Chuba and Bernadean VanDyke are running to fill a seat left vacant when councilor Lee Ann Marchwick resigned.
In Longville, Mayor Floyd “Jocko” Kline is running for another four-year term, as are councilors Phyllis Eck and Greg Gilsrud.
In Remer, incumbent councilors Diane Ammerman and David Anderson will run again. Katelyn Edstrom is the only caididate for a special election to fill a vacant seat and the remainder of that term.
Akeley has three four-year council seats up for election but only two of the incumbents re-filed: Billy Krotzer and Dan Riggs. Nathan George did not file for another term, leaving that seat vacant with possible write-ins.
In Laporte, Kimberly Himmelright filed for the two-year term as mayor. Tim Formo and Carolyn Hemphill filed for two four-year city council positions, and Audrey Johnson filled for a special election seat to fill the remaining two years of a four-year term.
School boards
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School has three four-year seats up for election. Candidates are Samantha Bialozynski; Kimberley Gendron; Ben Jacobson; Keane Johnson; and Shannon Pfeiffer. No incumbents filed for re-election.
Tristan Ehlenfeldt is the only candidate who filed to fill two years of a seat left vacant by a resignation.
At Northland Community Schools, Remer, three seats with four-year terms are up for election. Incumbents Aaron Ammerman, Tyler Seifert and Bill Wake have filed, along with James Dahl and Dave Kitchenhoff.
At Laporte School, three four-year seats are up for election. Andrew Graham, Kari Beck and Courtney Weber have filed; no incumbents filed.
Incumbent Joe Jorland has filed for the two-year seat.
