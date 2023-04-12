The 2023 Leech Lake Ice-Out Contest ended April 1 at 11:59 p.m. with the usual flurry of entries.

And when the dust and snowflakes had cleared, the tally was ... exactly 900! While we didn’t break the thousand mark, 900 is a respectable total and a nice round number.

