The 2023 Leech Lake Ice-Out Contest ended April 1 at 11:59 p.m. with the usual flurry of entries.
And when the dust and snowflakes had cleared, the tally was ... exactly 900! While we didn’t break the thousand mark, 900 is a respectable total and a nice round number.
Entries were spread out from April 2 to May 30. The heaviest concentrations, where guesses per day ranged from mid-20s to as high as 60, fell between April 28 and May 14.
With that many guesses per day, discerning readers will realize that ice-out could occur on a day when we have more correct guessers than there are prizes — of which there are 31. Yup, that’s a strong possibility. It’s happened before, and it might happen again.
If so, we at The Pilot will do the best we can. First we draw a name at random from all the correct guesses and award the grand prize — a kayak and paddle donated by Walker Bay Dock. Then we award the remaining 30 prizes to the next 30 names drawn.
So what about all those fine, intelligent, upstanding people who guessed the right date but weren’t part of the next 30 and didn’t get a prize?
Let’s have a moment of silence for those brave souls who will undoubtedly suck it up, tap their inner Minnesotan and say,
“Uff-da! Well, dat’s OK, den. Maybe next year, don’tcha tink?”
