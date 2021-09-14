The management and staff of the Walker Animal Hospital announce the presentation of a 40-year Certificate of Achievement to Dr. Steven Ekholm, DVM, by his colleagues in the American Veterinarian Medical Association (AVMA.)
The award is given for extraordinary service and dedication to the profession of veterinary medicine, as authorized by Janet Donlin, DVM, CAE executive vice president and CEO of the AVMA, and Douglass D. Kratt, DVM and AVMA president.
Simultaneously, Dr. Ekholm received a letter of commendation and thanks from Lara Marie Rasmussen, DVM, MS of the American College of Veterinary Surgeons in Lakeland, as well as the pet “Bullet’s” owner for the Walker Animal Hospital staff’s participation in the emergency care of “a dog actively dying of (an) airway compromised condition from laryngeal paralysis. The actions of the staff preserved Bullet’s life until transport occurred, and the surgery could be performed.
This letter is only one of the hundreds of letters of gratitude received by Dr. Ekholm in his 40 years of service. Not the least of which was his insight in diagnosing blastomycosis in a pet, a condition which also was affecting the owner.
In protecting the health of pets, Dr. Ekholm and his staff have protected the families of pet owners as well as the community.
“Our thanks to Dr. Ekholm and his staff for modeling excellence and living up to the Walker Animal Hospital Mission Statement to clients, ‘We pledge and guarantee that we will: allow God to guide us, always do our best to serve you, provide your pets with the care they deserve,’ ” the letter said.
The mission statement has been carried out by the professional goals set forth in the Hospital Procedure Manual and the staff Policy “to treat our clients as well as we would treat our own families, and to treat our client’s pets with the same respect, dignity and compassion that we would want for our own pets. “
Sharing the Walker Animal Hospital mission statement and professional goals, Dr. Ekholm was assisted for about 25 years by his long-time friend and colleague Dr. Ann Burrell before she retired in 2018. Dr. Burrell drove from Moorhead, staying with her brother and sister-in-law, in order to practice veterinary medicine at the Walker Animal Hospital, according to the standards of care in the mission statement and goals.
Dr. Ekholm is grateful to all the staff over the last 40 years of practice, not the least of which includes the services of Lisa Van Vickle, whose friendly face greeted pets and pet owners for 27 of the 40 years serving the Walker and surrounding community.
When asked for a reaction to the honor he received, Dr. Ekholm chuckled, “All this fun, and I get paid too!”
Submitted by Pastor Jane Ekholm, vice president, Walker Animal Hospital.
