Walker Bay Day July 30 Schedule of Events

Walker Bay Day 5K run/walk; registration 7:30 a.m., starts at 9 a.m., upper park.
The Big Dig registration, 11 a.m., lower park
Craft Sale, 11 a.m., lower park
Pickleball exhibition, 11 a.m., pickleball courts
Pow Wow Exhibition, noon
Mirabel and Bruno, characters from the Disney movie, "Encarta," noon, at city park
Inflatable games open at 11 a.m., wristbands are $10 per person, good for entire event
Harry Entwistle, balloon-tying, noon-2 p.m.
Kids' activities, noon-3 p.m.
Imaginick the Magician, strolling through the park, 1 p.m.
Imaginick Magic Show, 2:15: p.m.
The Big Dig, ages 3-6, 1 p.m.
The Big Dig, ages 7-10, 2 p.m.
The Big Dig, ages 11-14, 3 p.m.
Virtual Sandcastle Building Contest through July 30. Call Leech Lake Chamber at (218) 547-1313, for how to participate.
