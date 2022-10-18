The 2022/2023 season is about to start and the Walker Curling Club has limited openings Wednesday at 7 p.m. or Sunday at 6 p.m.

New team discount rate of $400 is valid until Oct. 28. If you are interested in curling or being a sub, contact Steve Swor at (651) 470-3730.

