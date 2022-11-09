Mayor and city council races filled the ballots in both Cass and Hubbard counties.
Cass County mayor, council races
In the race for Walker mayor, challenger Jerecho Worth defeated incumbent Annie McMurrin with 241 votes to 201.
Incumbent councilors Mary Beth Hansen, 276 votes, and Jim Senenfelder, 267 votes, were re-elected, unopposed.
In Hackensack, incumbent councilors Bruce Reeve and Jim Schneider were re-elected without opposition: Reeve, 70 votes, and Schneider, 110 votes.
John Chuba and Bernadean Van Dyke vied to fill the seat left vacant by the resignation of councilor Lee-Ann Marchwich. Van Dyke came out on top with 68 votes, with Chuba receiving 57 votes.
In Longville mayor and council races, all candidates ran unopposed. Mayor Floyd “Jocko” Kline was elected to another four-year term with 82 votes, as were councilors Phyllis Eck, 80 votes, and Greg Gilsrud, 76 votes.
In Remer, incumbent councilors Diane Ammerman (94 votes) and David Anderson (84) were re-elected without opposition. Katelyn Edstrom received 100 votes in a special election to fill a vacant seat and the remainder of that term.
Hubbard County mayor, council races
In Akeley, three four-year council seats were up for election. Two incumbents were re-elected unopposed with Billy Krotzer receiving 110 votes and Dan Riggs, 105 votes. Nobody filed for the third seat, which may be filled by write-in votes. However those results were not immediately available.
In Laporte, Kimberly Himmelright was the only candidate for the two-year term as mayor. She received 40 votes. Tim Formo, 36 votes, and Carolyn Hemphill, 27 votes, were elected to two four-year city council positions, and Audrey Johnson, 35 votes, will fill the remaining two years of a four-year seat.
All results are unofficial until canvassed.
