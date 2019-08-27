A public meeting to remove special northern pike regulations on Ada and Ten Mile lakes will be held Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. at The Hub in Hackensack.
Comments may also be directed to DNR Area Fisheries Office, 7316 State 371 NW, Walker, MN 56484, call (218) 547-1683 or email walker.fisheries@state.mn.us
