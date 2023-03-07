According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices for food are 19.43 percent higher in 2023 versus 2020 — the inflation in food prices leaves all of us with less money for everything else we need.

The local food shelf helps provide relief to those who need it. There are no income requirements or frequency restrictions — and anyone from any county is welcome if they feel they need assistance.

