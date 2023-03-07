According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices for food are 19.43 percent higher in 2023 versus 2020 — the inflation in food prices leaves all of us with less money for everything else we need.
The local food shelf helps provide relief to those who need it. There are no income requirements or frequency restrictions — and anyone from any county is welcome if they feel they need assistance.
The Walker Food Shelf is open on the first, second and third Tuesday of the month from noon to 3 p.m., and the fourth Tuesday of the month from 4 to 7 p.m. (closed the fifth Tuesday), and is located at 8243 Industrial Park Rd NW, across from Ace Hardware. Appointments are also available for emergency food needs.
Food is the most basic of human needs, and the Walker Food Shelf has reliably served the community and neighbors for 29 years as a registered nonprofit. Surprisingly, they receive no state or federal funding. The food shelf operates exclusively on monetary support from the community — people like you, our local businesses and foundations.
March is the most important month for the food shelf, as the Minnesota Food Share program partially matches all contributions it receives in March. This year is going to be the most challenging year historically, as over 400,000 Minnesota residents are losing the extra COVID funding on their SNAP (food stamps) benefits that they relied upon for the last three years [during COVID]. As a result, the food shelf is expecting a significant increase in individuals coming through its doors.
“The need for your support is greater now than ever before,” said Walker Food Shelf Director Chad Trapier.
Other states that have already ended these extra SNAP benefits saw a 30 percent increase in people utilizing food shelves. To put this in perspective, the Walker Food Shelf served over 5,800 individuals last year (170,000 pounds of food); with these additional benefits ending, they’re preparing to serve more than 7,500 people this year.
Everyone is encouraged to visit the Walker Food Shelf website (walkerfoodshelf.com) to get directions, view hours of operation, or make a donation to show your support. To learn more about their service, make a donation or volunteer your time, you are encouraged to contact them directly via their website or call (218) 547-1713.
The food shelf has partnerships with other nonprofits for the purchase of food and other necessary items. This allows for many items to be purchased at significant discounts. With the food shelf providing hygiene products, diapers, baby wipes, etc., people can spend their money on clothes for their children, healthcare, car repairs and the other necessities of everyday life.
The amount of funding the food shelf receives dictates how they operate, so if you are in a position to make a contribution, contact the Walker Food Shelf directly or mail in a check to P.O Box 1101, Walker, MN, 56484.
A special thank you to all who have made contributions in the past and those who continue to make contributions to support the food shelf.
