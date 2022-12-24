The League of American Bicyclists has designated Walker as a Bicycle Friendly Community at the Silver level.
This decision, announced Dec. 14, involves careful review of an application and supplemental materials, as well as consultation with local cyclists and bike advocates.
Walker, along with Dublin, Ohio; Richfield, Minn.; San Jose, Calif.; and St. George, Utah, were the five communities climbing the ranks from previous Bronze-level awards.
This award is presented only to communities with strong commitments to bicycling. You should be very proud of this accomplishment.
The fall 2022 round of awards now makes a total of 501 Bicycle Friendly Communities spanning all 50 states, which means nearly 90 million people now live in places making an effort to be more welcoming to bicyclists!
These 32 new and renewing communities are the first to be evaluated following monumental updates to the Bicycle Friendly Community program’s application made in the summer of 2022. The updates expanded the application’s questions about equity and accessibility in a new section on the topic and placed a greater emphasis on the importance of building and connecting low-speed and low-stress bike networks. Alongside questions about a community’s efforts, the League provides ideas and resources for applicants to facilitate local engagement with the public as well as collaboration with regional leaders to expand and enhance efforts within and beyond the community’s borders.
The League of American Bicyclists’ Bicycle Friendly America program, which also evaluates states, businesses, and universities, has been setting the standard for how places build and benchmark progress toward better bicycling for more than 25 years, receiving over 1,900 applications to date.
“Being a Bicycle Friendly Community takes more than hosting a yearly event or building a few bike lanes,” said Bill Nesper, executive director of the League of American Bicyclists. “The best communities for people who bike are places where efforts to build connected bike networks are complemented by ensuring equal access to bike education and hosting inclusive community rides and events for all types of riders. They are places where embedding equity and accessibility into bicycling efforts is the rule, not the exception, making them truly better for everyone. This round of BFC awards is a testament to the community leaders and local bike advocates who recognize the importance of a whole-of-community approach to bettering biking.”
Communities of all types and sizes can reach people of all ages and abilities with their bicycling efforts. Small-town Walker trains bicyclists to take older adults on rides through its Cycling Without Age program and provides adaptive bikes for kids’ in-school on-bike education. Brownsville, Texas, a multilingual border town, offers all of its bike safety and encouragement materials in multiple translated languages to ensure equal access to bicycling resources.
Each fall 2022 BFC awardee will also receive a Bicycle Friendly Community Report Card, which now highlights survey feedback from locals, key socioeconomic and demographic details, ridership and safety outcomes, as well as detailed information about how each community faired across the “5 E” categories and subcategories of the application, and recommendations for improvement from the League’s BFC reviewers.
