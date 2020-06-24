Two Walker people are in custody for dealing a large amount of methamphetamine in the area after a drug sting was executed.
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that on Saturday, pursuant to an ongoing drug investigation, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in Turtle Lake Township in Walker. A thorough search of the residence was conducted and a large amount of suspected methamphetamine was seized, along with drug paraphernalia, firearms and ammunition.
A traffic stop was conducted nearby, and the occupants of the residence arrested were James Allen, 34, and Jessica Teal, 28. Both are currently in custody with formal charges pending.
Assisting with the investigation was the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force.
