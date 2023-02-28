Pictured for the Walker Talkers are (front row from left) Abagayle Audette, Julia Schock, Leo Burns, (middle row) Lola Kruekeberg, Natalie Resch-Seely, Sophia Landreville, Madison Kenrick, Laya Kruekeberg, (back) Elijah Cox, Tristan Damar, Ada Muller, R...
Photo submitted

For the first time this season the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Speech Team boarded a school bus last Saturday. Even though this was the team’s fifth tournament of the season, this was the first competitionthat most speakers were able to attend.

Fourteen speakers attended the 18th annual Bemidji Lumberjack Invitational, hosted by the Bemidji Speech Team. The tournament registered 32 schools for competition, which was large in contrast with the previous tournaments this season.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments