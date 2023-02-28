For the first time this season the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Speech Team boarded a school bus last Saturday. Even though this was the team’s fifth tournament of the season, this was the first competitionthat most speakers were able to attend.
Fourteen speakers attended the 18th annual Bemidji Lumberjack Invitational, hosted by the Bemidji Speech Team. The tournament registered 32 schools for competition, which was large in contrast with the previous tournaments this season.
After three preliminary rounds of competition the top six speakers in each category advanced into a final round of competition, and the next six advanced into an honor final. The Walker Talkers advanced eight speakers into a final round and left the tournament with nine awards overall.
Those advancing into the honor final round were Katelyn DeLost second in Creative, Julia Schock second in Drama, Abagayle Audette fifth in Extemp. Reading, Leo Burns second in Humor, Sophia Landreville fifth in Great Speeches and Sora Bauerly sixth in Oratory.
Speakers placing in the top six of their category in the final round were Natalie Resch-Seely third in Extemp. Speaking and Ada Muller third in Discussion.
Reagan Tabaka earned a red ribbon in Informative Speaking.
In the team sweepstakes, Staples-Motley, Perham and Thief River Falls placed first through third respectively in the big schools category. In the small schools category, Park Rapids and Mountain Iron-Buhl were first and second respectively.
Even though it feels like the season has just started, the team has only three competitions remaining before the first elimination tournament. This weekend WHA will host the 51st annual Chuck Beckman Memorial Tournament.
On March 17-18 the team will travel to Moorhead to compete in the National Qualifying Tournament. The top speakers at this tournament will compete at the national tournament this summer. On March 25 the team will compete in Melrose.
Once these competitions have passed, the team will compete in the Subsection 29A Tournament April 6 at WHA. The team is excited to be at full strength and in the swing of competitions, and we look forward to the upcoming tournaments.
