Music, song, dance, crafts and cuisine will be packed into one vibrant day, Sept. 10, at the 2022 Ethnic Fest in downtown Walker.

The fun actually begins the evening before, at the Calgary Fiddlers concert Sept. 9, 7 p.m. at Walker Bay Theater, 609 Minnesota Ave. W. Tickets at $20 are on sale at the Theater and the Leech Lake Chamber; seating is limited.

