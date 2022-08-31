Music, song, dance, crafts and cuisine will be packed into one vibrant day, Sept. 10, at the 2022 Ethnic Fest in downtown Walker.
The fun actually begins the evening before, at the Calgary Fiddlers concert Sept. 9, 7 p.m. at Walker Bay Theater, 609 Minnesota Ave. W. Tickets at $20 are on sale at the Theater and the Leech Lake Chamber; seating is limited.
An Ethnic Fest Breakfast Opener will be served Saturday, 8 to 11 a.m. at St. Agnes Church, 210 Division St. W., Walker. Menu includes pancakes, egg bake, sausage links, fruit, coffee and juice; $8 for adults, $5 for kids under age 10. Proceeds will support the Walker Area Food Shelf.
Saturday’s Ethnic Fest Parade begins at 11 a.m. Many of the Ethnic Fest musicians, bands and dancers are expected to march, along with civic organizations, businesses, school groups and others.
Meanwhile, artisans and craft vendors will set up booths and tables on Fifth Street between Minnesota Avenue and Front Street.
Starting at 11 a.m., food vendors will serve ethnic specialties from booths and food wagons on the court house lawn.
At noon, Ethnic Fest entertainers will appear at one of three downtown stages and on the courthouse lawn.
Performers include Kevin Locke, Corey Medina and Brothers, Leech Lake Drum and Dance, Calgary Fiddlers, Heather and Thistle Pipes and Drums, Mactir Academy of Irish Dance, Skal Klubben Spelmanslag, Lake May Line Dancers, Lehto and Wright, Whirled Muse, The Hooley-gans with music and song presented by Ken and Linda Barber, and Tom and Kim Kusler, Acoustofiddle with Jeff Menten and Paul Nye and Caleigh.
The Edelweiss Alphorn Duo, alphornists Vicky Wheeler and Becky Jurkas, will be located downtown where they will perform musical numbers on and answer questions about their massive alphorns.
This year’s button, with a bagpiper standing on the end of a dock, looking out over the waters of a lake, was designed by Jessie Townsdin Stolzman of Peculiar Painter in Walker.
Buttons are $8 each or two for $15, sold by vendors the day of the event and at the Chamber office. At the conclusion of Ethnic Fest, numbers corresponding with the buttons will be drawn for some great prizes, donated by Reeds Family Outdoor Outfitters.
The design is also featured on Ethnic Fest 2022 tee shirts and sweatshirts. Short sleeve tees are $20, long-sleeve tees $25, and sweatshirts $30; available at the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce or day of the festival at the Chamber booth.
Many area restaurants are expected to feature ethnic specialties on their weekend menus.
Saturday evening, Walker Bay Theater, 609 Minnesota Ave. W., presents “Patsy Cline at the Flame Cafe,” 7:30 p.m. Tickets at $25 will be sold at the Theater and Chamber; seating is limited.
Ethnic Fest is made possible by the support of generous sponsors and volunteers. For more information, visit the Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce, call 547-1313 or (800) 833-1118.
