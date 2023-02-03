Someone once said, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” — Ferris Bueller.
It’s also been said that small towns never change, but that’s more of an ethos than a hardened reality. Changes in a small town obviously happen, it just feels like a glacial process.
The corner of Fifth and Front Street in Walker has been changing, and it looks a little different these days. Nick Wood and Karl Lemke, who teamed up and purchased Third Base in Laporte, now The Woodshed, have joined forces for another venture in the food and beverage arts with The Watershed — a new restaurant in town that is breathing fresh life into the Walker entertainment scene.
If you drive down Fifth Street or Front Street you will see the once-yellow facade of Zona Rosa’s, subsequently Wilbur’s, has turned a dark blue with outdoor building signs to come. This isn’t the only change that has occurred with Wood and Lemke at the helm. They’ve changed the menu, which will adapt and morph as the year progresses. But Wood himself also represents a sea change in the restaurant industry. He is a classically trained chef with over two decades’ experience in the industry. And as unforgiving as this industry is, more times than not, having a chef in charge leads to great fare and a fun atmosphere.
It’s exciting to see this shift in ownership trends. Typically, if you were so bold as to venture into the unforgiving realm of the service industry, you would look for people to run the kitchen and the “front of the house”, the waitstaff. But, more and more these days trained chefs are taking the initiative and setting up their own shops, with their own vision, and it makes total sense as the kitchen is the heart of the restaurant.
Nick and Karl have come into Walker with a growth forward vision for town. They are striving to grow the community and support all things local while embracing tourism with arms wide open and the goal of providing not just a meal but an all-encompassing, epic experience within the confines of fun and sometimes experimental cuisine, while bringing all kinds of fun to be had for all.
The menu will be changing with the seasons and although it does reach back to some fan favorites from the past, it is also moving forward with an updated and improved selection. The goal is an elegant mixture of elevated pub grub and a nice place to sit down for a wonderful dinner where you can get a taste of the sea with mussels or ahi tuna, cut in to a perfectly cooked t-bone steak or enjoy a fantastic pasta dish.
The Watershed’s debut menu thinks a bit outside the typical box with options such as mussels in garlic white wine sauce, the kimchi burger or the maple glazed salmon, while standing fast on menu favorites like chicken wings, salads, wraps and gourmet fresh ground locally sourced burgers with some added Watershed flare.
Located beneath the deck at the Watershed is a picturesque courtyard, a nice green space with grass and lots of seating with outdoor yard games like bags, horseshoes and Beersbee available throughout the warmer seasons. An outdoor pool table, live music and DJ’s on the weekends will be coming soon. Follow their Facebook and Instagram to keep up to date on the weekly events throughout the year.
Current events happening at the Watershed begin with Monday meat raffle at 6 p.m. (meat provided by Laporte Grocery and Meats). Tuesdays will soon feature poker every other week. Wednesdays will be trivia night starting at 7 p.m. Stay tuned for live music events to be advertised accordingly.
Try online ordering so lunch can be ready and paid for on arrival to make the most of your lunch break without the rush.
Look for wedding and catering services or call to inquire (218) 547-4777.
The Watershed is located on the corner of Fifth and Front streets in Walker.
