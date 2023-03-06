The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys trailed Laporte for nearly the entire first half of their game played Feb. 28 in Walker.
Then Gavin Oelschlager’s layup in the closing seconds of the half gave the Wolves their first lead at 28-27.
Laporte opened the second half on a 6-2 run, highlighted by senior Justin Clyde scoring his 1,000th point. He came in needing 11 points and got that early in the second half on a free throw and layup.
But it was all WHA, after a brief celebration for Clyde reaching the milestone. Coach Dan Craven subbed in his four big guys — Drew Deegan, Joe Tande, Blake Watson and Oelschlager — who along with Parker Brock once again turned the game in WHA’s favor. The Wolves went on a 17-1 run to take control and would finish with a 66-45 win.
Brock scored two layups off a block and steal by Oelschlager. Deegan and Tande also scored inside and Brock made a pair of foul shots.
A three-pointer by Grant Hamilton cut the lead back to 10 with 7:10 to go, but WHA responded with another run to extend the lead to 20 points.
Tande went to work inside and scored twice. Niko Morrow came in and made a layup followed by a Joseph Bieloh steal and layup. Brock’s layup with about two minutes left put WHA up 60-40.
The exclamation point came with 1:21 to go as Tande scored on a dunk that Deegan set-up with his steal and pass.
Coach Tony Patterson did not sub once because one of his starters was injured and unable to play. Coach Craven kept in guys fresh by using 10 players, who all made key contributions.
“It was clear to me as early as the last five minutes of the first half, that we were getting tired. We eventually ran out of gas,” Patterson said.
Laporte got off to a great start and led 12-2 as Clyde sank a three-pointer, followed by Matthew Ingram’s three. Clyde scored again in the lane as did Hamilton and Jacob Sheets. WHA’s only points were on a basket by Eli Pfeiffer.
The momentum changed when Coach Craven put in Deegan, Oelschlager, Tande and Watson, and kept Brock on the floor. WHA cut the lead to three as Deegan scored three baskets and Tande on a reverse layup, but a three-pointer by Sheets extended the lead to 20-14. A short time later Bieloh completed a three-point play and scored two more baskets that cut the lead to 27-26 in the final minute.
Brock led all scoring with 17 points and added eight assists. Bieloh finished with 12 points, both Oelschlager and Tande scored 10, Deegan tossed in eight and Morrow scored seven.
Bieloh, Deegan and Tande each had seven rebounds, both Brock and Oelschlager pulled down six, with Bieloh and Oelschlager leading the team with three steals. Deegan also had four assists.
Hamilton scored 14 points to lead Laporte, Clyde scored 12, Sheets finished with nine points and Justin Honer added seven. Both Clyde and Hamilton had 11 rebounds to finish with double-doubles, with Clyde adding four assists.
WHA finished the game shooting 45 percent while Laporte shot only 29 percent. WHA scored 16 points to Laporte’s zero in transition, was 50-16 on points in the paint and 15-8 on points off turnovers.
The 9-17 Wolves open the Section 5A West playoffs facing host Verndale Monday night, while the 3-20 Wildcats travel to Upsala on the same night. Laporte also lost to McGregor Thursday night 88-40 to finish their regular season.
