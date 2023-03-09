Several players for the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys’ basketball team stepped up as they opened the Section 5A West Tournament with a 60-53 road win at Verndale Monday night.
Up next for the Wolves is No. 1 seed Nevis Thursday night in Nevis.
The Wolves got off to a nice start and led 29-21 at the break. They never relinquished that lead in the second half as they won their 10th game of the season.
Parker Brock made three of WHA’s seven three-pointers to lead the way with 15 points. He also had five assists.
Joe Tande scored 12 points and led with nine boards. He also had one of the team’s three blocks.
Drew Deegan came off the bench in the first half to drop in a trio of threes and finished with nine points. Gavin Oelschlager and Niko Morrow also scored nine points, with Oelschlager grabbing seven boards.
Joseph Bieloh pulled down eight boards and blocked two shots, Carter Nelson had three assists, and Vinny Pederson led with two steals.
The difference came down to shooting, as WHA finished at 45.7 percent. The Wolves made 14-27 two-pointers, and were 7-19 behind the arc. They did, however, turn the ball over 19 times while the home team only had nine turnovers.
Verndale shot only 22 percent, including going 4-35 on three-pointers.
The Pirates did have an advantage in other areas like going 19-5 on points off turnovers, 18-4 on second-chance points and 24-20 points in the paint. However the Wolves led 9-6 in transition points and had 15 assists, while Verndale only had five.
The Pirates had four players finish in double figures with two of them recording double-doubles. Jaden Schulke led with 15 points, Shawn Schmitz scored 13, Carter White tossed in 12 and Torii Hagen scored 11. Both Schmitz and Hagen had 10 rebounds.
