The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Drama Department has postponed performances this weekend of "These Shining Things" due to a COVID-19 diagnosis in the cast.

Once performances are rescheduled, The Pilot will announce the new dates.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. performances can be purchased at Walker Home Center and Heritage Arts, Gifts and Antiques. Adults are $8, children 12 and under $5, and WHA students and staff free.

If you purchase your tickets ahead of time, you are given the luxury of reserving seats between 4 and 5 p.m. on the day of the show.

The play is based on a true story. Catherine Donohue, the play’s main focus, is one of the many women who lost their lives to radium poisoning. This story chronicles the strength and determination of women considered expendable in their day, exploring their true story and its continued resonance.

“These Shining Lives” was first presented theatrically in 2010 by Melanie Marnich. Later, Kate Moore published the 2017 book titled “Radium Girls” that was then presented as a TV movie on the CW network in 2018.

Let’s introduce the cast of this year’s production of “These Shining Lives.”

Julia Schock, “Catherine”

Lily Pedersen, “Charlotte”

Katelyn DeLost, “Frances”

Sophia Landreville, “Pearl”

Geo Morris, “Tom”

Bennett Wyatt, “Mr. Reed”

Natalie Dickson, Daughter/Ensemble

Lily Burns, Radio Announcer/Ensemble

Abi Strandlie, Reporter 1/Ensemble

Shylee Campbell, Reporter 2/Ensemble

Madison Kendrick, Judge/Ensemble

Kadyn Reed, Ensemble

Kaylee Abraham, Ensemble

