The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Drama Department presents “These Shining Lives,” a play to be presented Thursday through Saturday in the high school auditorium.
Tickets for the 7 p.m. performances can be purchased at Walker Home Center and Heritage Arts, Gifts and Antiques. Adults are $8, children 12 and under $5, and WHA students and staff free.
If you purchase your tickets ahead of time, you are given the luxury of reserving seats between 4 and 5 p.m. on the day of the show.
The play is based on a true story. Catherine Donohue, the play’s main focus, is one of the many women who lost their lives to radium poisoning. This story chronicles the strength and determination of women considered expendable in their day, exploring their true story and its continued resonance.
“These Shining Lives” was first presented theatrically in 2010 by Melanie Marnich. Later, Kate Moore published the 2017 book titled “Radium Girls” that was then presented as a TV movie on the CW network in 2018.
Let’s introduce the cast of this year’s production of “These Shining Lives.”
Julia Schock, “Catherine”
Lily Pedersen, “Charlotte”
Katelyn DeLost, “Frances”
Sophia Landreville, “Pearl”
Geo Morris, “Tom”
Bennett Wyatt, “Mr. Reed”
Natalie Dickson, Daughter/Ensemble
Lily Burns, Radio Announcer/Ensemble
Abi Strandlie, Reporter 1/Ensemble
Shylee Campbell, Reporter 2/Ensemble
Madison Kendrick, Judge/Ensemble
Kadyn Reed, Ensemble
Kaylee Abraham, Ensemble
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.